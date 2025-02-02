Woman burnt alive as car catches fire after collision with truck on Pataudi road

Gurugram: A 19-year-old woman was burned alive on Sunday after her car caught fire following a collision with a stationary truck near Wazirpur on Pataudi Road. Locals managed to rescue her husband, who was in the driver’s seat, before the flames spread, police said. Investigation revealed that around 1 am, the car collided with the stationary truck due to poor visibility (Video grab)

The deceased was identified as Neelu Devi from Soron in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, Pawan Kumar, 26, from Jhund Sarai in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“Investigation revealed that around 1 am on Sunday, the car collided with the stationary truck due to poor visibility. The left side of the car was damaged, trapping the woman inside,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police.

Kumar added that the couple had come to Gurugram for shopping and were likely returning to their home in Farrukhnagar after dinner when the accident occurred. “The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, and we are attempting to trace it,” he said.

“The fire engulfed the Maruti Alto within a minute of the collision. While locals managed to pull out the husband, the woman could not be saved,” said Lalit Kumar, fire officer at Sector-29 fire station.

The fire officer explained that the woman was seated beside the driver. “The left side of the car, including the doors and roof, was mangled in the collision, trapping her inside,” he said.

The fire department received an alert at 1.12 am and sent a fire tender to extinguish the flames. “We later retrieved the body and handed it over to the police for further legal action. It is suspected that a fuel tank or pipeline leak triggered the blaze,” he added.

Police said the injured husband is yet to file a complaint, after which an FIR will be registered against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-10 Police Station.