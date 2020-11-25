e-paper
Home / India News / Woman complains parents forcibly marrying her, court says free to go anywhere

Woman complains parents forcibly marrying her, court says free to go anywhere

The court directed the district police to provide security to the woman till she is dropped at the desired place and inform the local police station of the area.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A Delhi University graduate who was brought back by police to Rajasthan after her parents filed an abduction report was told by a local court in Dholpur that she is free to go anywhere. The woman had earlier approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) alleging that her parents are forcing her to get married against her will.

The court also directed the district police to provide security to the woman, who was doing a fellowship at Zila Parishad in Dholpur, till she is dropped at the desired place and inform the local police station of the area. The police are further asked to submit an action taken report in the matter.

According to police, the parents of the woman complained of her going missing and a report was filed on November 21. Thereafter, they lodged an abduction complaint on November 23 at Nihalganj police station, Dholpur.

The police traced the woman to Delhi and got her back to Rajasthan.

Keshar Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur, said the statement of the woman was taken and she was produced before the CJM court on Wednesday.

In a letter to SP, Dholpur, the DCW chairperson asked the police to look into the matter and ensure her safety. The woman is a graduate from a college in Delhi and was visiting her family during the Diwali break when her parents arranged a match without her wishes, said the chairperson. She was harassed and threatened by her family members over the phone, the chairperson added.

