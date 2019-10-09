e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Woman gang raped by ex-husband’s relatives, forced to consume poison in MP’s Ratlam

The woman in her complaint said her first husband had attacked her second husband a few months ago. She is a witness in the case. Her ex-husband was exerting pressure on her to turn hostile in the court.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Police said the woman was found unconscious along with her three-year-old child on the roadside under Taal police station on Tuesday morning.
A married woman was allegedly gang raped by two of her ex- husband’s relatives and forced to consume poison in Ratlam district, 293 km west of Bhopal, on Monday night, police said.

She was found unconscious along with her three-year-old child on the roadside under Taal police station on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four of five accused in the case including her ex-husband have been arrested. The woman was hospitalised and her condition was stated to be stable, said police.

Taal police station in charge Sangeeta Solanki said, “According to the woman her first husband had attacked her second husband a few months back. She is a witness in the case. Her ex-husband was exerting pressure on her to turn hostile in the court but she didn’t bow to his pressure.”

The police officer said, “The woman has alleged in the FIR that her ex-husband and four of his relatives including a woman kidnapped her on Monday in a jeep, took her to the residence of one of the relatives where two of the relatives raped her at night. On Tuesday morning, her husband and others forced her to consume some poison and later they dumped her at the spot on roadside.”

Superintendent of police, Ratlam Gaurav Tiwari said four of the five accused have been arrested.

“An FIR against five persons including a woman were lodged with Taal police station under sections 34 (Crime committed by several persons with common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (Kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. All the accused except the woman who is absconding have been arrested. Police are investigating the case,” Tiwari said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 00:37 IST

