Woman gives birth to baby with two heads, three hands in Bhopal

The baby has been admitted to a special newborn care units (SNCU) of the hospital and is under special observation.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The woman was told by doctors after a sonography that she had twins but she delivered a baby with one body and two heads after an operation
The woman was told by doctors after a sonography that she had twins but she delivered a baby with one body and two heads after an operation(Image for representation)
         

A woman gave birth to a male baby with two heads and three hands at the government district hospital at Vidisha town in Bhopal on Saturday, said a doctor of the hospital.

A resident of Mala village of Vidisha district, the woman was told by doctors after a sonography that she had twins but she delivered a baby with one body and two heads after an operation, said Dr Sanjay Khare, civil surgeon of the district hospital.

“We also have to tackle crowd of people who are coming to see the baby after spread of news”, he added.

The baby has been admitted to a special newborn care units (SNCU) of the hospital and is under special observation.

Dr Pratibha Oswal said, “It was a critical operation as we didn’t expect a conjoint baby. This is the first child of the woman, who was married one and a half years ago. After the operation, the family was shocked so we didn’t tell the mother about the conjoint baby.”

Child specialist of the district hospital, Surendra Sonkar said, “We are taking care of baby and will take opinion of expert doctors in Bhopal and Delhi, who had earlier done the operation of such kids.”

