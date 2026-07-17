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Woman kills husband, attempts to kill son in Dharwad, arrested

Bidar A 40-year-old ophthalmologist has been arrested for murdering her 43-year-old husband, an anesthesiologist, and attempting to kill their eight-year-old son in Karnataka’s Dharwad, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused later tried to die by suicide

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 09:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bidar A 40-year-old ophthalmologist has been arrested for murdering her 43-year-old husband, an anesthesiologist, and attempting to kill their eight-year-old son in Karnataka’s Dharwad, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused later tried to die by suicide.

India News
India News

Police added that the motive behind the crime is unclear and the probe is on to ascertain the reason.

According to police, the incident came to light after Kiran’s relatives, unable to reach him by phone since Tuesday evening, found his calls being answered by his wife, Priyanka, who repeatedly said he was “resting” or had “stepped out,” prompting suspicion.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashikumar told reporters, “When the relatives still could not reach him by evening, they went to the apartment, where they found Dr Kiran lying on a bed, covered in blood. They also found the injured child inside the house.”

After police arrived at their apartment, Priyanka tried to inject herself with heavy doses of insulin, in an attempt to die by suicide, police added.

Sub-Urban Police booked Priyanka based on the complaint of Kiran’s sister, Sujatha Lindi, under sections 130 (assault), 109 (attempt to murder) and 118(2) (causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, said Shashikumar.

Although Dr Kiran’s relatives have alleged that Priyanka was responsible for the murder, police have not confirmed her involvement, and the investigation is ongoing, officers added.

 
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