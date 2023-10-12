Woman lawyer from Gujarat HC missing after boarding train, FIR registered

Kochi: A woman lawyer from the Gujarat High Court has gone missing after she boarded a train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Monday, her family said.

Messages to lawyer Sheeja Nair’s WhatsApp account have stopped being delivered and the display picture removed. (HT photo)

Sheeja Nair, a native of Kannur in Kerala and a resident of Ahmedabad, boarded the Gujarat Express from Ahmedabad on Monday at 7:10 am and was expected to reach Mumbai the same day around 4 pm, her daughter Anugraha Nair, said over phone.

“She was going to Mumbai for court-related work. A few hours after boarding the train, she called me around noon and said the train had reached Vapi. She promised to call after reaching Mumbai. But in the evening, when I called, she didn’t pick up. The phone kept ringing, but no one picked up. Till night, WhatsApp messages to her were being delivered, but there was no response. Shortly afterward, the phone was switched off,” said Nair said.

Messages to her WhatsApp account, however, have stopped being delivered since and the display picture has been removed, she said., adding that her mother was scheduled to return to Ahmedabad the next day after finishing work.

Initially, when the family tried to lodge a complaint, neither the railway police nor the local police were ready to accept it.

“When we went to the railway police, they asked us to go to the local police near where we stayed. When we went there, they directed us to the railway police. They wasted a lot of our time. Finally, the FIR was registered today at the Kalupur police station in Ahmedabad,” said Nair, whose father passed away seven years ago. She has a younger brother studying in the Xth standard.

A senior officer said that the police is probing the case based on a missing person’s complaint.

“She was travelling for some court matter from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The last contact that she had was with her daughter from her mobile phone at Vapi. She was on board the train when she made the call. We have filed a missing person’s complaint at Kalupur police station. We are trying to figure out what happened and will let you know when there is further progress,” said Vishakha Dabral, DCP, Zone-3, Ahmedabad city.

(With inputs from Ahmedabad)