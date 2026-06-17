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Woman Maoist leader with 10 lakh bounty surrenders in Kolkata: Police

Police said Shakuntala, also known as Pushpa and Barsa, had been active for over two decades and worked under senior CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 08:05 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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A woman Maoist leader carrying a bounty of 10 lakh surrendered before the Kolkata Police on Wednesday with a firearm and ammunition.

In September 2004, two major left-wing extremist rebel groups – the People’s War Group (PWG) and Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) – merged to form the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Police said Shakuntala, also known as Pushpa and Barsa, had been active for over two decades and worked under senior CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest before deciding to lay down arms.

“A resident of Belpahari in West Bengal, she joined the Maoist Communist Centre around 2001 as a cultural member when she was in the fifth standard. She was a zonal committee member of the Dalma squad of CPI (Maoist). She has surrendered before us,” Kolkata police commissioner Ajay Nand said.

In September 2004, two major left-wing extremist rebel groups – the People’s War Group (PWG) and Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) – merged to form the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“She has been active in areas along the borders of Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Later on, they shifted to Saranda forest, working under Besra’s command. Some Maoist members from West Bengal were also there. They are still there in the Saranda area. In February she decided to surrender,” Nand said.

“While a few cases are pending against Shakuntala in West Bengal, most of the cases against her are registered in Jharkhand. She carries a reward of 10 lakh in Jharkhand,” Nand said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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