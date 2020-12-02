e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman Maoist who guarded senior rebel leader surrenders to Odisha police

Woman Maoist who guarded senior rebel leader surrenders to Odisha police

Rame Madkami, who was an Area Commander Member (ACM) of the protection party of Maoist central committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna ,carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:25 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Rame Madkami joined the CPI (Maoist) seven years ago at the age of 16.
Rame Madkami joined the CPI (Maoist) seven years ago at the age of 16.(Representtional Photo)
         

A 23-year-old woman Maoist of Malkangiri district who was a bodyguard of senior Maoist leader Ramakrishna surrendered to the Odisha police on Wednesday

Rame Madkami, who was an Area Commander Member (ACM) of the protection party of Maoist central committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna surrendered before the Koraput’s superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo. She carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

A resident of Kurub village of Malkangiri district, Madkami had joined the “Sanskrutika Gana Natya Mandali” the cultural troupe of CPI (Maoist) seven years ago at the age of 16. She was given military training and was armed with a .303 rifle by the rebels. She worked in different areas of Koraput and Malkangiri district and also involved in large number of incidences of violence. After being promoted to the rank of ACM she was armed with an INSAS rifle.

Police officials said Madkami was fed up with the anti-social attitude of the party and with their indiscriminate and unjustified violence against her own people. She was also disgusted with the civilian killings by the Maoists even after protests by local people. She also resented Telugu and Chhattishgarh cadres gaining an upper hand in the outfit and not treating those from Odisha well.

She had suffered a bullet injury during an encounter in July in a forest in Andhra Pradesh but the Maoists did not provide proper medical treatment allegedly because she belonged to Odisha.

“She realized that Maoist leaders are using innocent tribals of the region for their own vested interests. For that they are making innocent tribals to fight amongst themselves and once their utility is over, they are being branded as police informers and being killed mercilessly,” said a police official.

Apart from the Rs 4 lakh bounty that the government had put on her, she will now get monetary assistance as according to per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha. She will also get financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of her will.

tags
top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In