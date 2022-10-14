Woman pushed before moving train by partner in Chennai: Police

Chennai: A 20-year-old woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her before a running train in Chennai on Thursday and escaped from the scene, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, S Sathya, a private college student, was at the St Thomas Mount railway station’s platform with her friend, Sathish, 23 identified as the accused.

Eyewitnesses told police that the two of them were arguing on the platform when the accused suddenly pushed her towards the tracks in front of a moving train. It was around 1pm. She died on the spot. The accused fled the spot and is absconding. The suburban train was going towards Egmore from Tambaram on a single track.

The government railway police who rushed to the spot have registered a case. “Two special teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said an officer from the Mambalam railway police not wishing to be named. Senior officials are in the spot while another section of officials are combing through CCTV footage, he added.

The victim’s body was lifted from the tracks by four volunteers with the help of the blanket and kept on the side of the platform covered by another blanket. Blood could be seen on her clothes and on the tracks. The young woman’s body was carried and then taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post mortem.