Home / India News / Woman raped in Andhra hospital; cops suspended
india news

Woman raped in Andhra hospital; cops suspended

  • The survivor is differently abled and went missing on April 19, when her parents approached the police, an official added. Police said all three accused have been arrested.
The survivor’s parents said they had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 20 and expressed suspicion over the main accused, who used to visit their house, but police delayed action. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The survivor’s parents said they had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 20 and expressed suspicion over the main accused, who used to visit their house, but police delayed action. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Two police officers were on Friday suspended for negligence in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on the premises of a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, officials familiar with the matter said.

The survivor is differently abled and went missing on April 19, when her parents approached the police, an official added. Police said all three accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 19, when the main accused, who worked at the hospital on a contractual basis, called the survivor for a meeting on the pretext of getting her a job. “He confined the woman to a room and sexually assaulted her. Later, he called his colleagues who raped her over the next two days...,” police commissioner T Kanthi Rana Tata said.

The survivor’s parents, meanwhile, said they had lodged a missing person’s complaint on April 20 and expressed suspicion over the main accused, who used to visit their house, but police delayed action.

Amid outrage, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ordered suspension of inspector JRK Haneesh Babu and sub-inspector Srinivasa Rao, and announced 10 lakh aid to the woman’s family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Topics
woman rape andhra pradesh hospital + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out