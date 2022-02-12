Woman raped in Delhi-bound train, 1 arrested

A 21-year-old woman from Delhi was raped by a manager of a pantry car in a moving Bengaluru-Delhi Sampark Kranti express on Friday night, according to Government Railway Police.

Police arrested the accused Bhupendra Tomar, a resident of Bhind, from Jhansi on the train.

“The woman filed a complaint at the police station that she was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. But due to the crowd, she changed the train in Bhusawal and boarded Sampark Kranti. She was sleeping outside an AC coach. The accused came and asked her to go to a general bogey but later asked her to sleep outside a pantry car,” said Hitesh Chaudhary, Bhopal superintendent of police. GRP.

“At around 10 pm in the night, he took her inside the pantry car and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the tale of her ordeal with anyone. The woman left for the general bogey and was crying. Two people asked her why and the woman shared the incident with them. They informed GRP Bhopal,” he added.

When the station manager and police tried to open the pantry car, the employees initially locked themselves inside. “There were 15 people inside the pantry car and all of them have been detained for identification. There were some passengers who were travelling without tickets. The woman didn’t identify them,” said Anil Sharma, deputy manager, Bhopal railway station.

Later, Jhansi GRP arrested manager Tomar and handed him over to GRP Bhopal. Police are questioning him and have informed the kin of the victim.