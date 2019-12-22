e-paper
Woman set ablaze by boyfriend's family in Chhattisgarh

Woman set ablaze by boyfriend’s family in Chhattisgarh

“The incident came to light on Saturday when the victim was shifted in a critical condition to a hospital in Raipur,” said the ASP adding the victim sustained 80 per cent burns.

Dec 22, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The accused were booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 20-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her boyfriend’s family in Raipur district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Raipur ( Rural), Tarekeshwar Patel said that the incident took place on December 18 evening in Kholha village under Abhanpur police station area.

The accused were booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police lodged a case in this connection based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Kamalnarayan Sonwani.

“As per the complaint, Saraswati was in a relationship with Lallu from the past 2-3 years. On Wednesday evening, Lallu called her to his home to discuss something. When she reached his home, Lallu was not there and his father Jalal Satnami, mother Dukalha Bai and his brother’s wife Naini Bai allegedly thrashed her. They allegedly poured kerosene oil on Saraswati and set her on fire in a bid to kill her,” said Patel.

