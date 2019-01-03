Woman shot at by ex-JD(U) MLA in Delhi farmhouse dies: Police

The woman, allegedly shot at by former Janata Dal(United) legislator from Bihar during celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve, during celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve, succumbed to her injury on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said 42-year-old Archana Gupta, an architect who lived in Gautam Nagar, died during treatment at Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Singh, who was hosting a New Year’s party at the farmhouse where he lives with his two brothers, allegedly fired two to three gunshots amid the celebrations and one of which hit Gupta.

Singh and his bodyguard were detained by the police near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Police also recovered two rifles, one pistol and 792 live bullets from Singh’s farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri where the shooting happened. Police said the pistol is licenced and they were in the process of checking if the rifles had valid papers.

