Woman slams IndiGo staff over accomodation, delayed flight. Netizens react

A woman became the target of online criticism on Monday after she engaged in a heated argument with an IndiGo airline staff the previous day. The woman Prajnaa, who shared a video of the argument on X, strongly criticised the airline in her post and asserted that the manager named Nethra had been ‘rude’ to her. However, the response on social media expressed a different opinion. The woman who shared a video of the argument on X, strongly criticized the airline in her post and asserted that the manager named Nethra had been ‘rude’ to her.(X/AuthorPrajnaa)

Prajnaa's flight got delayed by over eight hours due to the foggy conditions in Delhi leading to her extended stay at the airport. In a video posted on X, she confronted the airline staff over accommodations to be provided during such delays.

In response, the IndiGo staff was heard saying, “I would not be able to provide accommodation… If you want I can give you an option for tomorrow's flight and you can stay at the airport but I would not be able provide an accommodation… the flight got delayed due to bad weather.”

Netizens praised the staff Nethra over the incident. A user wrote, “Kudos to Nethra, for handling this so well @IndiGo6E. she’s a star… It’s a pity that @AuthorPrajnaa did not know the rules fully - in case of bad weather & acts of God the airlines are not bound to provide accommodation. Let’s all be a little more understandable with airlines over the crisis they encounter in the face of such fog delays !” Meanwhile, another user said, “Is this case the lady from the airline was right. Bad weather delays do not entitle you to a hotel room.”

In an unrelated incident on Monday, a passenger onboard an IndiGo airline assaulted the pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff of a flight in Delhi. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the passenger got arrested. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the "unruly behaviour" of the passenger on X. Scindia wrote, "Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this (lengthy flight delays) are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly, in line with existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone all stakeholders are working around the clock to minimise fog-related impact..." the minister said.