Woman who returned from Mumbai tests positive for Covid-19 in Dehradun, state tally increases to 93

india Updated: May 19, 2020 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Security personnel cordoned off the entrance of Har Ki Pauri ghat to not enter the devotees after the government banned public gatherings as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Haridwar. (ANI File Photo )
         

A 60-year-old woman from Dehradun who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 late on Sunday night, taking the tally of cases to 93 in Uttarakhand.

The bulletin released by the state health department on Monday confirmed the case.

The health bulletin said, “On May 17 at 11:25 pm a sample was tested positive for Covid-19 in district Dehradun, as per the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh lab report. The 60-year-old female patient had returned from Mumbai on May 14 and was in home quarantine at the time of taking the sample.”

With this, 46 cases have been reported from Dehradun with 17 active cases in the state. The rate of doubling of cases in Dehradun stands at 17.75 days.

Uttarakhand has so far tested 13,870 samples of which results of 1087 are awaited. With the latest case, 21 people who returned to the state in the past one week have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday night, a 27-year-old man who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 in Dehradun district.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS, Rishikesh, said that the patient who tested positive on Saturday night worked in a luxury hotel in Mumbai and was asymptomatic when he had returned.

“The patient worked as a hotel receptionist in a high-end hotel in Mumbai for the past five-six years and had recently returned home after a few positive cases surfaced in the same hotel though he had tested negative when his samples were taken there,” Thapliyal said.

“He was asymptomatic and stayed in home quarantine in Rishikesh. He came to our screening OPD on Saturday with self-intention for sampling since his hotel co-workers were positive and he had travelled a long distance. We took his samples on Saturday morning, which tested positive.”

After the patient tested positive, officials are now doing a detailed contact tracing and taking other necessary actions, Thapliyal said.

