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Women can’t be asked to wait endlessly for what’s rightfully theirs: Modi on quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said women’s equal participation in decision-making will be a key to building a developed nation

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:17 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter addressed to women across the country, underlining the importance of the legislation that seeks to reserve 33% seats for them in legislative bodies. He wrote that women across India are appreciating the initiatives to ensure the quota.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

“In the next two days, on the 16th, Parliament will reconvene to discuss and hopefully pass an important constitutional amendment relating to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and I am seeing there is immense enthusiasm towards this. Women from all over the nation are expressing their joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building of Viksit Bharat [developed India],” he wrote.

On Monday, Modi addressed a seminar on the issue of women’s reservation and said that Parliament is on the verge of creating history by passing the amendments to the bill passed in 2023 for fast tracking its implementation by 2029.

“All of you, our Nari Shakti are making your mark in every aspect of national life and this active contribution is one of the most gladdening developments of our time,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

women's reservation constitutional amendment
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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