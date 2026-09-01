‘Women entering public sphere will cause destruction’: Keralam Muslim cleric’s remarks spark row

A prominent Muslim cleric in Keralam has drawn criticism after exhorting women to remain confined to their homes and claiming that their entry into the public sphere would “lead to destruction”.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar

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The controversial remarks were made on Sunday by 95-year-old Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar, general secretary of the AP faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent body of Sunni Muslim clerics in the state, at an Islamic conference in Kochi.

“If women enter the public sphere, it will lead to destruction. To avoid this, Islam instituted the concept of ‘purdah’. The holy Quran states that women must remain confined inside their homes and avoid coming out in public. It was the right decision,” Musaliyar was quoted as saying at the conference.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar's statement about women in the public sphere? Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar's statement emphasizes the belief that women's entry into the public sphere could lead to 'destruction', supporting traditional views on women's roles as per Islamic teachings. Why did Musaliyar suggest that women should remain confined to their homes? Musaliyar suggested that women should remain in their homes to uphold the concept of 'purdah', which he claims is intended to protect women from potential destruction associated with public life. How have political leaders in Kerala responded to Musaliyar's comments on women's roles? Political leaders in Kerala, including Women and Child Welfare Minister Bindhu Krishna and Congress home minister Ramesh Chennithala, have condemned Musaliyar's remarks, advocating for women's rights and equality in public spaces.

He also hit out at those questioning his authority to speak on matters concerning the Muslim community.

“Samastha has been studying Islam for over 100 years, and that’s why we have the right to say this to the Muslim community. We will continue to say it. We are not the kind of people who get afraid and run away,” he claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came days after the AP faction of Samastha issued a circular seeking to restrict Muslim women’s participation in public events. The circular stated that “displaying young women among unrelated men on roads and public stages is not appropriate for believers and is not permissible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came days after the AP faction of Samastha issued a circular seeking to restrict Muslim women’s participation in public events. The circular stated that “displaying young women among unrelated men on roads and public stages is not appropriate for believers and is not permissible.” {{/usCountry}}

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It asked mosques, madrasas and mahal committees to ensure Islamic celebrations do not cross the limits of religion. The circular followed several Milad-e-Sharif events organised by youth clubs outside the purview of mosques and mahal committees, where women actively participated alongside men.

Keralam Women and Child Welfare Minister Bindhu Krishna condemned Musaliyar’s comments on Monday.

“While the Constitution allows everyone to express their opinions freely, such a stand (of Musaliyar) is not fit to propagate in Kerala, India or the rest of the world. Women in our society have equal rights under the Constitution. We are a country that upholds gender equality. Women faced a dark age, but with the help of social reformers and others, we have fought our way in and become part of the mainstream,” Krishna said.

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Congress leader and home minister Ramesh Chennithala said he did not support restricting women in public spaces.

“He (Kanthapuram) can say what he wants. But I do not conform to the idea of restricting women in the public sphere,” he said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Keralam Local Self-Government Minister KM Shaji, however, declined to comment on the remarks.

“I don’t want to say anything,” he told reporters.