Women of Indian diaspora tie Rakhi to PM Modi in South Africa during BRICS visit. Watch

Women of the Indian diaspora tied Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his visit to South Africa's Johannesburg for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit.

Women tie Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Johannesburg, Tuesday.(PTI)

In the video shared by news agency ANI, two women could be seen tying the Rakhi to the prime minister. Arya Samaj South Africa President Arthi Nanakchand Shanand and a member of the Indian community along with Dr Sarres Padayachee, an author and cultural custodian tied 'Rakhi' to PM Modi, reported ANI.

Earlier, Shanand said that the PM sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family.

"PM Modi is more like a father figure than a brother figure to us. I feel his presence here makes us feel that we belong...PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family. With his learnings from the Vedas, he is going to make a big change in South Africa..," she said.

Meanwhile, Padayachee, who is a South African citizen, told ANI "We have the utmost respect for PM Modi ji because he has certainly contributed towards many changes that will benefit not only India but also South Africa."

The prime minister also received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora when he arrived in the South African country on Tuesday afternoon. Visuals showed PM Modi shaking hands with diaspora members, while some of whom touched his feet.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

As he departed from Delhi to attend the summit, he said that the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg will be an opportunity to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development.