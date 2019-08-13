e-paper
Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada will see a women platoon of Bastariya Battalion of CRPF and ‘Danteshwari Ladake’ leading the parade for the first time.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:08 IST
Asian News International
Dantewada
The Independence-Day parade will be commanded by Dineshwari Nand, DSP & commander of ‘Danteshwari Ladake’.
This Independence Day, Dantewada will see a women platoon of Bastariya Battalion of CRPF and ‘Danteshwari Ladake’ leading the parade for the first time.

Danteshwari Ladake is a 30 member all women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit which also includes surrendered women Naxals.

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command.

She said, “This time, the parade commander and second-in-command, both are lady officers. A platoon of Danteshwari Ladake (Danteshwari anti-Naxal commandos) and CRPF jawans are taking part in the parade.”

DSP Nand said, “The best thing about the parade is that Danteshwari Ladake is also taking part in the parade. It will inspire other Naxals to leave their ways and join the mainstream.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 13:08 IST

