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Women riders in state-run ‘ordinary’ buses up after scheme roll-out in Kerala

Women now make up 64% of ridership on KSRTC's ordinary buses after the Priyadarshini free ride scheme, up from 50% before its launch.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 08:04 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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Women form 64% of the ridership in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) “ordinary” class of buses following the implementation of the Priyadarshini free ride scheme on June 15, up from 50% last week, top officials said on Wednesday.

Women riders in state-run ‘ordinary’ buses up after scheme roll-out in Kerala

The UDF government rolled out the scheme on June 15, allowing women and transgender persons free rides in the ordinary class of KSRTC buses as part of its pre-election promise. The burden of running the scheme, amounting to around 800 crore annually, will be borne by the state government, officials had said. There are around 3,100 “ordinary” KSRTC services in the state, out of 4,500 total services.

Data released by the state transport department on Wednesday showed that 725,000 women rode in the “ordinary” class of state-run buses by buying tickets on June 8 before the start of implementation of the scheme. The figure was around 50% of the total ridership in these buses. On the first day of the scheme’s implementation, June 15, the number of women riders rose to 963,000 and subsequently 1.18 million on June 16. This indicates a 14% rise in the number of women riders within two days of the scheme’s roll-out.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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