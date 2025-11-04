Women should ensure large voter turnout: PM Modi in Bihar

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women workers under the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ campaign in Bihar on Tuesday directed them to get women electors to vote in large numbers in the upcoming assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to improving the ease of living for women and empowering them.

Earlier, Modi had interacted with BJP cadres and youth workers under the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ campaign in Bihar.

Women and youth voters hold special significance for both the alliance on their road to power.

In the past three elections, the turnout of women voters has been higher than that of men. In 2020, 59.69% of women voters cast their vote, against 54.45% of male. The gap was higher in 2015, with women voters recording a 60.48% turnout as against 53.32% for men. In 2010, 54.49% of women voted, as against 51.12% of men.

Modi directed them to increase the voter turnout in the upcoming elections and directed the Panna Pramukhs to ensure that the women in their Panna cast their votes first.

He said that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to make the NDA victorious in the assembly polls and break the record of the last 20 years. He slammed RJD and Congress and said, “The people of Jungle Raj will see their biggest defeat”.

He said the development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA.

“I have seen this election closely, and one thing I can say is that the NDA is winning this election with a huge majority. I have no doubt about NDA’s victory. The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they are going to make the NDA victorious and break the record of the last 20 years. The people of ‘jungle raj’ will see their biggest defeat. The development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA,” he said.

He said the NDA government has worked to make the lives of women easy and empower them. “The expenses of electricity have come down. We are making plans to start the metro in several cities of Bihar,” he said.

Motivating the BJP women workers, the PM said, “The women workers of the Bihar BJP are doing splendid work with the resolve of ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’.”