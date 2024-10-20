‘Won’t sabotage INDIA's prospects': RJD on contesting Jharkhand polls alone

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday reiterated its disappointment with INDIA bloc allies Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) over seat sharing for Jharkhand assembly elections.



However, the party said it would not settle for 12 seats but will not sabotage the prospects of INDIA bloc even if it decides to contest alone.



"Less than 12-13 seats are not acceptable to us as the RJD has a strong hold on 18-20 seats. If we are asked to contest three-four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices," PTI quoted RJD MP Manoj Jha as saying. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Kumar Jha during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.(PTI)

"Our sole aim is to defeat BJP, we will not sabotage the INDIA bloc," he said.

Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said even if the RJD decided to go solo in the elections, it would extend its support to INDIA bloc candidates on 60-62 seats.



On Saturday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced that his party JMM and Congress will contest 70 out of 81 seats. Last time, RJD had contested seven seats and won one seat. Its MLA Satyanand Bhokta is a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.



Soren further mentioned that the remaining seats would be contested by other parties in the INDIA alliance, with ongoing discussions involving the RJD and Left parties.



Jharkhand assembly election schedule

The elections to 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.



The BJP-led NDA is in direct contest with the ruling INDIA coalition in the tribal-dominated state.



The BJP is contesting 68 seats, while Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) is contesting 10 seats, while JD-U is fielding candidates in two seats, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in one seat. The BJP released its first list of 66 candidates on Saturday.