'Won't be spared...': Rajnath Singh's big warning after Delhi blast suspect identified

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a stern warning, assuring the nation that those behind the Red Fort blast in Delhi will face the harshest punishment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses IDSA event in Delhi today(File photo/@HQ_IDS_India X)

His remarks came hours after investigators identified Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor, as the prime suspect in the Red Fort blast case. Preliminary findings suggest he was likely driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the historic monument, killing 13. According to the police, Umar was connected to a terror module linked to a massive explosives seizure in Faridabad recently.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said the government was treating the incident with the utmost seriousness.

“I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” the minister said. Follow Delhi Red Fort blast live updates

He went on to say, “From this platform, I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public.”

Expressing grief over the deaths, Singh extended condolences to the victims’ families and appealed for calm amid the ongoing investigation.

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Delhi and other parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting was attended by union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat also joined the deliberations virtually.

Officials made detailed presentations on the post-blast situation and the progress of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, while addressing the media in the aftermath of the tragedy, Shah has emphasised that all top investigative agencies were working together to probe the incident thoroughly and identify those responsible.

Notably, security was tightened nationwide, with cities including Mumbai and Pune placed on high alert as a precautionary measure.