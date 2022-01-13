Wordle: Twitter shares 5 interesting facts about Indians playing the word puzzle

As Wordle, the new word puzzle online game of yellow, green, grey boxes, has got people hooked, Twitter shared some interesting facts on how people on Twitter are talking about wordle, discussing the origin of the game, sharing their daily score, competing with each other etc.

Here are the 5 trends that Twitter observed about Wordle players.

> Since the game's public release in October 2021, there have been 840K tweets mentioning the word 'Wordle'.

> Since November 2021, Twitter is witnessing a spike in the use of green box and yellow box emojis; there have been 773K tweets containing both these emojis, Twitter said.

> Indians, however, have discovered the game recently. Twitter says 96% of Wordle conversations in the country is taking place in January 2022.

> There has been a 48% daily average growth in Wordle conversations among Indians on Twitter, it said.

> A Tamil version of Wordle has also come into being amid the frenzy of guessing the right word.

Wordle's rules are simple though puzzling at the beginning: There is no clue. The user has to find the word of the day in six tries or fewer, beginning with a random5-letter word. Letters in the correct space turn green, while letters that are part of the answer but in the wrong spot turn yellow. Letters which are not part of the answer turns grey.

Its designer Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in Brooklyn, has decided not to monetise the game. "I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun," Wardle told The New York Times. "It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs," he said.