Worker dies of power shock, kin allege negligence of factory owner

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:23 IST

A 47-year-old worker died of power shock at a Shimlapuri factory in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Navin Kumar, a resident of Barota Road in Shimlapuri, who was called for the night shift on Monday.

He used to work at a unit that manufactures plastic bags on Street Number 7 in Shimlapuri.

Navin’s wife Sunita said that owner of the factory, Harjit Singh Birdi, had called her husband for the night shift. She said according to his co-workers, the machine he was working on developed technical snag in the wee hours of Tuesday. “While repairing the machine, my husband fell on it and got electrocuted to death,” she added.

Sunita said she came to know about the incident when co-workers of her husband called her.

Kin of the deceased also staged a protest in Shimlapuri, alleging that he died due to negligence of the factory owner.

Navin is survived by wife and two daughters Rupali, 19, and Deepali, 16.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Parmod Kumar said they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Navin had been working at the factory for the past 20 years.

