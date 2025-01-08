Working to bring Maoists to mainstream: Karnataka government

Home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state is working to facilitate the surrender of Maoists, with the ultimate goal of making Karnataka free of Maoist influence. Home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state is working to facilitate the surrender of Maoists, with the ultimate goal of making Karnataka free of Maoist influence (PTI)

Speaking on Tuesday, Parameshwara said: “The process (for surrender) is underway, and we need to finalise it. After the Vikram Gowda incident (encounter), we called upon them (Maoists) to surrender. Officials have been working in this direction at various levels, and now we feel it has reached an advanced stage. We will continue working toward this, and if everything goes as planned, we will ensure their surrender.”

The government’s initiative for introducing the Maoists into the mainstream gained momentum after the killing of Vikram Gowda, a key Maoist leader, during an encounter in the Pithabailu area of Udupi district in November last year. Gowda, who had been on the run for over two decades, was a central figure in Maoist operations in the region.

After the encounter in which Vikram Gowda was killed, Siddaramaiah had called on the Maoists to surrender. “Through this, our government wants all the Naxalites in Karnataka to come into the mainstream. Naxalites should come into the mainstream of democracy,” he had said.

Family members of some Maoists have also made public appeals for their return. Sundari’s brother, Anand, who left the Maoist movement years ago, expressed his hope for her surrender. Speaking in Kutlur, Mangaluru district, he said, “It’s been 17 years since she left home. We would welcome her back and hope she chooses to live a normal life.”

On Tuesday, Parameshwara drew parallels with past efforts under former chief minister SM Krishna, noting that similar policies could guide the current process. “Similar efforts were made in 2000-2001 when SM Krishna was the chief minister. These will be reviewed, as those willing to surrender have also made certain requests,” he said.

On the possibility of eradicating Maoist activity entirely in the state, he remained hopeful but acknowledged challenges. “In the current situation, if no one comes in from outside, it is possible. They have a presence in various states and keep moving. Our effort is focused on making the state Naxal-free,” he added.

According to officials familiar with the matter, six prominent Maoists operating across Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh will likely surrender to the Chikkamagaluru district administration. Among them are Mundagaru Latha, leader of the Tunga Naxal Wing in Karnataka, and others identified as Sundari, Vanajakshi, Jeesha, K. Vasantha from Andhra Pradesh, and Mareppa Aroli.

The officials said that the state government, in collaboration with civil society groups such as the Civil Forum for Peace, has been addressing demands from Maoists as part of the surrender process. These include ending alleged harassment by the forest department in the Malnad region, providing land for tribal communities, and ensuring housing for Dalits.

KL Ashok, a prominent leader of the Civil Forum for Peace, highlighted the importance of respecting the dignity of those surrendering. “We are confident that such mistakes (from past surrenders) would not be repeated. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has responded positively to these concerns, assuring that the government will provide written assurances to ensure the surrendered individuals are treated fairly and with dignity,” he said.

Ashok also pointed out shortcomings in the treatment of previously surrendered Maoists, such as delays in trials and lack of adequate support. To address these issues, the government is considering setting up a special court to expedite cases involving surrendered Maois, an official said.

Siddaramaiah recently reiterated his call for Maoists to embrace democracy, assuring them of fair treatment and simplified surrender procedures. “The government had already established a surrender policy for Naxals and assured that it would be simplified and implemented effectively,” he said.

The home minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining the support of marginalised communities, particularly ahead of upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections. “The SC/ST community has always stood by the Congress. They should continue to remain with us. We should listen to these communities when we are in power,” Parameshwara said.