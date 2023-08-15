Home / India News / Working to increase 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000: PM Modi

Working to increase 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000: PM Modi

PTI |
Aug 15, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, PM Modi said.

The government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after his address to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after his address to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.(PTI)

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.

"If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of 3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost 100, we are giving it at 10 to 15," he said.

Now the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, he said.

'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' have been set up for making affordable generic medicines available for all.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
