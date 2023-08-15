PM Modi sets tone for ‘next August 15’, counts achievements from Red Fort ahead of 2024 polls. 10 points

In his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will give an account of the country's achievements on next August 15 from the historic Red Fort. He addressed fellow countrymen as 'parivarjan' (family members) on the 77th Independence Day. Prime minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

Continuing with his tradition from 2014, Modi donned a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations. He was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived at the Red Fort and began his customary address to the nation after raising the tricolour at the iconic monument.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era).

Takeaways from PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 address:

1. During his nearly 90-minute-long address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decried corruption, nepotism and appeasement as the three evils that have harmed the country immensely and said it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)" to make India developed.

2. Modi outlined the Centre's commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country's independence. The PM said India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that was emerging in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and assured the countrymen of a "New India" with a bright future in the next five years.

3. Modi appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the northeast state. “The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest” Modi said.

4. Noting that 'Nation First' was the bedrock of his government's policies, Modi said people formed such a government in 2014 and 2019 gave him the strength to pull off reforms.

5. Modi said experts the world over are saying that India was now unstoppable. "As a new world order emerged after World War-2, I can clearly see a new world order, a new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after Covid-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point,” he said.

6. Modi said his government will be taking more measures to tackle inflation so as to minimise the burden of price rise on people. Modi said the world is grappling with high inflation, and when India imports goods, it also imports inflation. Further, he said when India imports goods from other countries, "unfortunately" it also imports inflation. Modi said the government has taken several steps to keep inflation under control, and some success has been achieved.

7. Lauding women's self-help groups and their contribution, Modi said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India's approach of women-led development. He further announced that the government will train them in operating and repairing drones. Many self-help groups will be provided with drones. These agricultural drones can be utilised effectively. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women's self-help groups, he said.

8. On the occasion, Modi also announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana with an initial spending of ₹13,000- ₹15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills. The Vishwakarma Scheme was announced in the Budget 2023.

9. The PM said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change – through "Life Mission" which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources. "The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said.

10. Modi said the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in bank loans to those dreaming of their own house in cities. The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) -- a flagship Mission of the Central government -- on June 25, 2015.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

