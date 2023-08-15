Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s 10th consecutive Red Fort address
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi will deliver his speech from Red Fort at 7:30 am after hoisting the national flag.
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi will deliver his speech at 7:30 am after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations. The special guests include: more than 400 Sarpanches of 660 vibrant villages, 250 from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis of the Central Vista project as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.
- Aug 15, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's guests at Red Fort also include… 50 nurses and their families
Fifty nurses along with their family from across the country have been invited as special guests to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort by PM Modi.
"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India from the bottom of my heart for inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. It is recognition of our efforts during COVID-19," Anita Tomar, one of the invited nurses, said.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu's shoutout to women freedom fighters in address
President Murmu highlighted the role of women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Baruah, Kasturba Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani, saying that they have set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women to serve the nation and the society.
"I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society. I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle," she said.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What President Droupadi Murmu said
President Droupadi Murmu urged the people to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood and stressed that their identity as "citizens of India" is above all other identities of caste, creed, language and region. President Murmu hailed India's economic performance amid the global uncertainty, saying, “The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth.”
"Each of us has many identities – apart from caste, creed, language and region, we are also identified with our families and professions – but there is one identity that is above all. That is our identity as citizens of India. Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights and equal duties, in this land," the President said.
"But it was not always so. India is the mother of democracy and since ancient times we had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots. But long years of colonial rule wiped them out. On 15th August 1947, the nation woke up to a new dawn. We not only won freedom from foreign rule but also the freedom to rewrite our destiny," she said.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Grammy-winner Ricky Kej’s rendition of Indian National Anthem is absolutely amazing, PM Modi think so too
PM Modi reacted to three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej’s instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem. Ricky Kej created the version in collaboration with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and released a 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”
- Aug 15, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur stars of the Red Fort event as…
Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur will assist PM Modi in unfurling the National Flag. The whole unfurling will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).
You go, girls!
- Aug 15, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the ‘aamantran portal’?
All official invites for the celebrations at Red Fort have been sent online through aamantran portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in).
As many as 17,000 e-invitation cards have been issued through the portal.
Amazing, right?
- Aug 15, 2023 05:32 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Drop everything and check out Ministry of defence's online selfie contest
An online selfie contest will be conducted by the Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from August 15-20.
What you got to do? Take selfies at one or more of 12 selfie points designated by the government. Upload them on the MyGov platform.
And voila!
Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected on the basis of the online selfie contest. The prize money is… ₹10,000 each.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:23 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Don't miss taking a selfie at these places today. Trust us!
Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations as part of the Independence Day celebrations. These locations are: National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: So, who are the special guests for today's celebrations, you ask?
The special guests include:
- Over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages
- 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme
- 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana
- 50 Shram Yogis of the Central Vista Project
- 50 each Khadi workerss
- 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.
- Seventy-five couples from each State/Union Territory
- Aug 15, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Did you know? There's something very unique about PM Modi's guest list this year
Around 1,800 “Special Guests” will be a part of August 15 celebrations at the historic Red Fort under PM Modi's "Jan Bhagidari" initiative. The guests will be present as PM Modi unfurls the National Flag and delivers his customary address to the nation.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:16 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: For Srinagar, this is a super special I-Day because…
The renovated iconic clock tower at Lal Chowk was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ahead of the Independence Day. The historic clock tower- ‘Ghanta Ghar’- has been renovated along with Lal Chowk. It is part of the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The clock tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag as tourists flocked to participate in the inauguration event.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:14 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: 'Yeh Desh' song launched on the eve of Independence Day
Have you listened to 'Yeh Desh' song yet?
Well, music maestro Bickram Ghosh's released a soulful anthem 'Yeh Desh' on the eve of Independence Day. Bickram Ghosh said, “On the occasion of our Independence Day 2023, Eternal Sounds released a song named 'Yeh Desh' which is composed by me. Celebrity singers have sung on this track like the great Hariharan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Mahalaxmi Iyer, and Kavita Seth. The song is beautifully penned by Sutapa Basu and various other artists have contributed. One of the very important people who has graced this song with a beautiful video is Indrajit Nattoji, who has used the technique of painting animation to create a wonderful, very beautiful and colourful video. We do hope that the entire country and all Indians living across the globe love our song."
You can catch it here
- Aug 15, 2023 05:11 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Who are the Karmyogis of BRO and why are they being felicitated today
Centre will bestow recognition upon the dedicated individuals of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)- "Karmyogis." 50 distinguished Karmyogis from the BRO along with their spouses, have been invited as special guests to the 77th Independence Day Ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The “Karmyogis” have “tirelessly contributed to the monumental task of nation-building through their unwavering devotion and duty”, the government said.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:06 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: How this I-Day is crucial?
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This day ushers the country into Amrit Kaal with renewed vigou, PM Modi said.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:04 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What will happen at the Red Fort today?
PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag at Ref Fort today and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
- Aug 15, 2023 05:02 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What PM Modi said on President Murmu's I-Day eve address
PM Modi said, “A very inspiring address by Rashtrapati Ji, outlining India's developmental strides and presenting a vision for all-round progress in the times to come.”
- Aug 15, 2023 05:01 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Monuments lit up across country in Tricolour
Various iconic buildings and monuments were illuminated in the Tricolours lights on the eve of Independence Day. These included:
1, Media Tree in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
2. Varanasi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh
3. Hyderabad's Charminar
4. Calcutta High Court, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in West Bengal
5. Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate
6. Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar lit up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.
7. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai
- Aug 15, 2023 04:54 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What police commissioner said about safety in Delhi
HGS Dhaliwal, Commissioner of Police of the Special Cell of Delhi Police said, “This time, August 15 is a more sensitive occasion as we have a G-20 meet scheduled three weeks from now in the Indian presidency and the main events will be held in New Delhi." "Anti-terror steps are being taken. There are a lot of anti-social elements; in view of that, we are doing whatever the Delhi Police has to do," the senior police official added.
- Aug 15, 2023 04:53 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: What are the security arrangements in Delhi?
More than 40,000 security personnel, anti-drone radars, anti-aircraft guns, facial recognition closed circuit TV cameras, and sealed borders are among the security preparation that has been done put in place in Delhi for Independence day.
- Aug 15, 2023 04:51 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Security increased in national capital
Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital as police personnel checked vehicles on the occasion of Independence Day.
- Aug 15, 2023 04:47 AM IST
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi set to address nation from Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15 from the ramparts of historic Red Fort in the national capital.