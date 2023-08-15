PM Modi wears multi-coloured, Rajasthani-style turban on Independence Day 2023

PM Modi on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day donned a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban as he arrived at Raj Ghat before reaching the ramparts of Red Fort where addressed the nation on Tuesday. The multi-coloured turban with a long tail in PM Modi's carefully chosen Independence Day attire accompanied his off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square. The turban keeps with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014. In 2022, PM Modi wore a turban matching the colours of the National Flag -- a white turban with motifs of saffron and green. In 2021, PM Modi's turban was a saffron one with red patterns. In 2020, it was a saffron and cream-coloured turban. Read | PM Modi’s I-Day address may centre around India’s foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’ PM Modi arrived at Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before reaching Red Fort.

The 77th Independence Day marks the final year of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration of the government -- started in 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. PM Modi's speech this Independence Day 2023 is the last one before India goes to the election in 2024.

Ahead of his Red Fort speech today, PM Modi greeted the countrymen on the occasion. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

