World Economic Forum launches Global artificial intelligence alliance

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday launched the Global AI Action Alliance (GAIA), an initiative to accelerate the adoption of inclusive, transparent and trusted artificial intelligence.

The GAIA is a multi-stakeholder collaboration platform designed to accelerate the development and adoption of such tools globally and in industry sectors.

It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.

"AI holds the potential to deliver enormous benefits to society, but only if it is used responsibly. We are launching the Global AI Action Alliance along with our partners to shape a positive, human-centred future for AI at this decisive moment in its development," Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, said.

A Steering Committee consisting of top global leaders from industry, government, academia and civil society will guide the alliance.

The committee is co-chaired by IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Patrick J McGovern Foundation's President Vilas Dhar. The foundation is a global AI and data philanthropy.

"Artificial intelligence could contribute over USD 14 trillion to the global economy by 2035 while dramatically improving the lives of billions, but it will only achieve its potential if it is used responsibly," the release said.

Supported by a grant from the Patrick J McGovern Foundation, the alliance provides a community for real-time learning and rapid scaling of proven approaches to ethical AI, as well as a forum to accelerate collective action on emerging challenges and issues, it added.