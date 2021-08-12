Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / World Elephant Day 2021: Know history, significance and aim
india news

World Elephant Day 2021: Know history, significance and aim

The main aim of World Elephant Day is to make people aware of better treatment of captive elephants and against their illegal poaching and trade for ivory.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:00 AM IST
World Elephant Day was launched to highlight the difficulty of Asian and African elephants, which face many threats like poaching, habitat loss, conflict with humans and being mistreated in captivity.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12. Initiated by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark in 2011, the first international Elephant Day was celebrated on August 12, 2012.

World Elephant Day was launched to highlight the difficulty of Asian and African elephants, which face many threats like poaching, habitat loss, conflict with humans and being mistreated in captivity.

"World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organisations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely," Sims is quoted as saying on the website of World Elephant Day.

Significance of World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to help protect elephants for maintaining the biodiversity of rainforests. This day is marked by raising awareness about the difficulty of the elephants in the forests and also finding out possible ways to protect them.

Purpose of World Elephant Day

The main aim of World Elephant Day is to make people aware of better treatment of captive elephants and against their illegal poaching and trade for ivory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephant conservation world elephant day
TRENDING NEWS

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP