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World Health Assembly opens on Monday amid global financial constraints

The 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva will discuss global health reforms, emergency preparedness and financing challenges.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:30 pm IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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The Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly will take place from May 18 to 23 in Geneva against a backdrop of global financial constraints and the need to sustain progress towards Health for All, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly will take place from May 18 to 23 in Geneva. (REUTERS)

Member states are expected to adopt decisions and resolutions on a wide range of priority health issues, setting direction for global health action and advancing implementation of WHO’s global health strategy for 2025–2028.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations health agency, the World Health Organization, and is composed of health ministers from 194 countries.

Reforming the global health system

The Health Assembly will focus on the future of the global health architecture and decide whether to launch a new member state-led process to reform the global health system, align with United Nations reform efforts, and strengthen coordination across actors.

Shaping health policy and responding to health emergencies

Member states will take decisions on major health policy frameworks, including the post-2030 tuberculosis strategy, the strategy on the economics of health for all, the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance, and integrated emergency, critical and operative care.

Among other things, the election of the officers of the 79th World Health Assembly, the presidential address, the address by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, and the general discussion under the theme “Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility” are likely to take place on the opening day of the Health Assembly on Monday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

world health assembly global health world health organization
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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