Govt rejects its ranking on World Press Freedom Index, attacks methodology

NEW DELHI: The government does not subscribe to Reporters Without Borders’ views, its rankings and disagrees with the conclusions it has drawn by ranking India 142nd on its World Press Freedom Index, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to Congress member Manish Tewari’s query in the Lok Sabha about the latest ranking, Rai said India’s disapproval is based on “very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom etc.”

With reference to Tewari’s question on the closure of Kashmir Press Club on January 18, Rai said there is no registered body by that name. He added there is no elected managing body of the club since it, as a registered body, has ceased to exist and failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.