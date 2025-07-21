‘World witnessed India’s military might': PM Modi on Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, remarked that the world has witnessed India’s growing military might through the success of Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the operation as a testament to the country’s strength and strategic capability, he emphasized how it showcases India’s commitment to safeguarding its interests and contributing to global peace and stability. PM Modi speaking ahead of the Monsoon session of the parliament

“Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi called the Monsoon Session a proud moment for the nation, highlighting India’s remarkable achievements on the global stage. He cited astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic step onto the International Space Station as a symbol of India’s advancing space capabilities and a source of national pride.

PM Modi also underlined the significance of indigenous defence production, noting that the weapons used in Operation Sindoor were Made in India and had drawn international attention. He proudly stated that India achieved 100% of its objectives in the operation, reinforcing the nation's reputation as a rising power in both defence capability and self-reliance.

On Sunday, the Centre signalled its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and indicated that it might also respond to US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as the Opposition sharpened its demands during an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session.