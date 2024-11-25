'Would dent the image': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy refuses 100 crore Adani Group donation

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday blocked Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s Rs. 100 crore donation for the Young India Skill University being set up in the state. The Revanth Reddy-led government said the commission would conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness in the local bodies within the state of Telangana. (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

Reddy cited the rise of ‘unnecessary discussions’ rising after the initial announcement for the decision to block the donation.

“The decision was taken since Adani's announcement gave rise to unnecessary discussions that it may appear favouring the state government or the CM, if the donation was accepted,” PTI quoted Reddy as saying during a press conference.

He also clarified that the Telangana government has not accepted a single rupee into its account from any organisation, including Adani Group.

"I and my Cabinet colleagues do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own. That is why, on behalf of the state government, our official Jayesh Ranjan wrote a letter (to Adani)" Reddy added.

"Due to the (present) situation and controversies, the Telangana government is not ready to accept the ₹100 crore donation you (Adani) generously offered," Reddy said, apparently quoting the letter written to the Adani Group.

He also made it clear that the letter in question has clearly stated the government’s intention of not taking money from the Adani Group for the university project and the group has been asked not to transfer the amount. According to Reddy, the amount proposed by the group would have been a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget.

On the topic of donations for the university, the CM expressed happiness that his government’s attempts to obtain Income Tax exemptions for the donations made to the university were bearing fruit.

The Gautam Adani Tug of war

The Adani Group has become a topic of tug-of-war between the central government and the opposition.

The Congress has been accusing the Narendra Modi led government of favouring the Adani Group. The BJP pointed out at several instances of the group's investments in the opposition-ruled states.