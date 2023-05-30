‘Entire govt saving one man’: Farm leader Naresh Tikait on wrestlers' protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday hit out at the Central government for “saving” Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat. “This won't be tolerated…the entire government is saving one man,” he said. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait in Haridwar where wrestlers gathered to immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a mark of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the sexual harassment allegations(ANI)

Tikait, who is the brother of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, also said that they will be holding a Khap meeting tomorrow.

“….We don't believe in violence. The daughters of our country are going through so much…they have dreams. What is happening is shameful,” he added.

Earlier, Naresh Tikait stopped the agitating wrestlers from throwing their medals into the Ganga River in Haridwar and gave the government five days to act on the demands.

"They (wrestlers) need to be practising on mats in stadiums but have been ill-treated and forced to sit at Jantar Mantar and now at sacred Ganga Ghat. In fact, action should be taken against Brij Bhushan. We are with truth and as farmers’ agitation had shown, sooner or later victory will be of truth," he said.

The wrestlers who had been camping in Delhi's Jantar Mantar have been demanding action against the WFI chief.

However, on May 28, the Delhi Police cleared the wrestlers' protest site at Jantar Mantar following a chaotic scene in the national capital. Several wrestlers were also detained for “violating law and order” after they attempted to carry out a planned march towards the new Parliament building.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the wrestlers said that they will stage a hunger strike “until death” at India Gate. But, according to Delhi police sources, the agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to sit at India Gate since it is a “national monument and not a site for demonstrations”, reported PTI. Reportedly, they also said that they would soon suggest alternative places for their dharna.