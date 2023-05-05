‘Lord Hanuman is my saviour’: Brij Bhushan Saran Singh on Supreme Court decision

LUCKNOW: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh travelled to Ayodhya on Thursday evening to pay obeisance at the Hanuman Garhi temple, saying he wanted to thank the deity for the Supreme Court (SC) decision to close the petition against him.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the sexual harassment charges and claimed that there was a political conspiracy against him (Twitter/b_bhushansharan)

“I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman. Whenever I get into trouble, Lord Hanuman protects me and becomes my saviour,” Singh told reporters as he emerged from the temple on Thursday, referring to the Supreme Court decision on Thursday to dispose of the petition filed by three woman wrestlers against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

The Supreme Court noted that the petition sought registration of a first information report (FIR) against Singh and the Delhi Police have filed two cases against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and justices PS Narsimsha and JB Pardiwala said: “Keeping in mind the ambit of these proceedings and following the registration of FIR, we close the proceedings at this stage. The petitioners are at liberty to seek further directions before the jurisdictional magistrate or the high court under Article 226.”

“I have faith in Supreme Court and I thank the court for closing proceedings against me,” the WFI president added, standing outside the temple in Ayodhya.

The wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar have said that their sit-in will continue till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is arrested by the police on sexual assault charges.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Vinesh. “We have all options on the table, including going back to the SC if we are not satisfied with the lower courts. I don’t think it is a setback,” Vinesh Phogat, a double world championship medallist, told a media briefing on Thursday.

“The sit-in will continue till Singh is arrested. That has been our demand from the beginning and we are sticking to it,” Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said.

