Writer Pushpa Bharati’s memoir selected for Vyas Samman award

Noted Hindi writer Pushpa Bharati’s 2016 memoir, Yaadein, Yaadein aur Yaadein, has been selected for the 33rd Vyas Samman, 2023, the KK Birla Foundation has said in an official statement.

Born in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh in 1935, Pushpa Bharati did her MA in Hindi literature from Prayag University in 1955 (HT Photo)

Instituted in 1991, the award is given to an outstanding Hindi literary work by an Indian citizen published during the last 10 years. It carries a cash prize of ₹4 lakh, a citation and a plaque.

After considering the works published during 2013-2022, a selection committee headed by eminent litterateur Prof Ramji Tiwari picked Bharati’s Yaadein, Yaadein aur Yaadein for the prestigious award.

Born in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh in 1935, Bharati did her MA in Hindi literature from Prayag University in 1955. In a career spanning decades, Bharati has authored and edited books across genres, garnering critical acclaim.

In the memoir Yaadein, Yaadein aur Yaadein, Bharti gives the readers a glimpse into her cherished memories and life lessons through captivating anecdotes as she reflects on the joys, challenges, and transformative moments that shape a life. A recipient of several awards, Bharati is celebrated in the literary circles for her unique writing style and use of language.

Besides the Vyas Samman, the KK Birla Foundation has also instituted Saraswati Samman and Bihari Puraskar. The Saraswati Samman, which carries a cash prize of ₹15 lakh, is given to an outstanding literary work by an Indian citizen in any of the languages included in Schedule VIII to the Constitution of India and published during a period of 10 years. The Bihari Puraskar carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh and is meant for Hindi/Rajasthani writers of Rajasthan.