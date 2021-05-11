Home / India News / Writer-screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away at 81 in Thrissur
Writer-screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away at 81 in Thrissur

Kunjukuttan won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj.
MAY 11, 2021
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Writer and screenwriter Madampu Kunjukuttan, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Born on June 23, 1941, Kunjukuttan was 81 years old.

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj.

He has also written the screenplay for many Malayalam films.

