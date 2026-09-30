Yadgir industries face probe over Bhima river pollution

The Karnataka government has ordered an inspection of industries in Yadgir’s Kadechur-Badiyal industrial area after villagers alleged that untreated industrial wastewater was being discharged into open drains and eventually reaching the Bhima River.

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Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to inspect the units, collect wastewater samples and send them for laboratory testing. He has also sought an inquiry into whether officials responsible for monitoring the industries failed in their duties.

The complaints concern an industrial area where more than 50 companies are reportedly operating. Villagers say wastewater from chemical and pharmaceutical units is affecting crops, animals and water sources in surrounding villages.

Sabanna Basavantpur, a resident, told Hindustan Times that improper waste disposal since last week had already damaged crops and harmed animals. He demanded action against the company responsible and called for its closure if the problem continued.

“Improper waste disposal since last week has harmed animals and damaged crops. If the issue continues, we will face further losses,” he said, urging the district administration to act. He also warned that residents would protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office if action was not taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Jagadish N Dasanakeri, taluk president of Madiga Dandora, alleged that untreated wastewater from chemical units was entering the Bhima River. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jagadish N Dasanakeri, taluk president of Madiga Dandora, alleged that untreated wastewater from chemical units was entering the Bhima River. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the industrial area had more than 50 companies and alleged that pollution was affecting drinking water sources used by several villages. He also expressed concern about the impact on animals and birds and the possibility of disease spreading through contaminated water.

The complaints have raised concerns among residents about the effect of industrial discharge on agriculture and the local water supply. Villagers have sought a comprehensive inspection of the industrial units, scientific analysis of wastewater samples and action against companies found to be violating environmental rules.

The state government has now asked the Pollution Control Board to establish whether the allegations are supported by evidence. Reddy said industries found violating environmental regulations should face legal action.

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The minister also directed officials to examine whether monitoring agencies had failed to perform their responsibilities. If negligence is established, disciplinary action should be taken against the officials concerned, he said. A compliance report has also been sought.

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Pandve Rahul Tukaram said the district administration had already acted on a complaint received on September 14.

“A complaint has been registered, and a temporary injunction order has been issued under Section 153 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” he told HT.

He said action had been initiated against M/s Formel Labs Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and M/s Ramis Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., which provides chemistry and pharmaceutical services and manufactures APIs and intermediates.

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The administration has begun gathering evidence and has sought information and records from the Pollution Control Board.

“Since yesterday, we have been collecting evidence and have initiated an inquiry. We have written to the Pollution Control Board seeking information and records. Once completed, we will submit a detailed report to the State Pollution Control Board for further action,” Tukaram said.

The administration’s inquiry will determine whether wastewater from the units entered nearby drains and the Bhima River and whether the companies complied with requirements for treating industrial effluent before discharge.