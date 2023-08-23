BJP legislator Somashekar to meet senior leaders in Delhi on August 25

Yashwantapur MLA ST Somashekar, who is embroiled in a controversy over his possible departure from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress, has announced his plan to travel to New Delhi for a meeting scheduled on August 25. Speaking to the media, he said that he would make “a final decision” after meeting with the party high command in Delhi, although he didn’t specify the nature of this decision.

Somashekar noted that chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have not approached him regarding his potential entry into the Congress (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am scheduled to visit Delhi on August 25. I will only make a decision after consultations with senior leaders. I have been advised not to disclose any decision prior to meeting the high command, and I have agreed to this. I will apprise them of the ground reality and then assess the ensuing course of action,” Somashekar stated on Tuesday.

“BS Yediyurappa also spoke with me, assuring me that he will address my concerns and provide relief. Senior leaders have extended an invitation to me for Delhi. A letter regarding necessary measures has been dispatched to Delhi by senior leaders. Following a thorough discussion, appropriate steps have been taken,” he added.

Somashekar further noted that chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have not approached him regarding his potential entry into the Congress. “When I left the Congress to join the BJP, there was a requirement for the BJP. Presently, Congress does not hold such a necessity. Congress leaders haven’t invited me to join their ranks,” he expressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the week, Somashekar commended deputy chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, labelling him his political “mentor,” fuelling speculations about his impending move.

On Sunday, Somashekhar met with chief Minister siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, seeking funds for supplying drinking water in his constituency. Within two days the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator sanctioned ₹7.63 crore for the Yeshwanthpura constituency. “I had been requesting funds for drinking water, but they were not released until I met with the CM and deputy CM. Nobody has approached me to join the Congress,” Somashekhar clarified.

Regarding his supporters joining the Congress, the MLA indicated that the decision was made in anticipation of the upcoming BBMP elections. “I had promised them corporation tickets, but they were sceptical. They believed that by joining the ruling Congress party, they would gain an advantage. They might revert to the BJP if the party assures them of a ticket,” the former minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to speculations about Somashekar’s potential shift to the Congress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on August 21 that it is an internal matter of the party and will be resolved. “He (ST Somashekar) has spoken to me. I have conveyed that this is an internal matter of the party. We will resolve it... I have little to comment on this,” Joshi told reporters.

Leaders within the Congress indicated that the party is especially keen on strengthening its prospects in the Bengaluru North constituency. “While we lack definitive information about any negotiations, these MLAs have shown indications. If three [BJP] MLAs—Byrathi Basavaraj, ST Somashekar, and Munirathna—join hands with the Congress, it would bolster the party’s chances of victory in Bengaluru North,” a senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail