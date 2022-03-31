Home / India News / Yoga guru Ramdev is asked about fuel price hikes. He gives people some advice
india news

Yoga guru Ramdev is asked about fuel price hikes. He gives people some advice

Yoga guru Ramdev said people should work harder to deal with inflation. I also work 18 hours, he said
‘If, being a Sanyasi, I can work for 18 hours, then other people can also work more to raise their income and fight inflation,’ Yoga guru Ramdev said. (ANI)
‘If, being a Sanyasi, I can work for 18 hours, then other people can also work more to raise their income and fight inflation,’ Yoga guru Ramdev said. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

KARNAL: People of the country need to work hard to increase their income to cope with the rising inflation, Yoga guru Ramdev said on Wednesday when asked about the incessant rise in fuel prices witnessed in the past one week.

“Even a Sanyasi like me can work hard. The general public needs to work hard to increase their earnings to deal with this inflation,” he said during his visit to Karnal on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices increased again on Wednesday by 80 paise each. This is the eighth increase in prices in nine days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, taking the cumulative price hike in both the fuels during the period to 5.60 per litre.

“Desh chalane ke liye unko tax bhi lena pad raha hai, agar mai Sanyasi hokar atharan ghante kam kar sakta hu to desh ke aur logon ko bhi aur mehnat karni chahiye (The government has to collect taxes to run the country. If, being a Sanyasi, I can work for 18 hours, then other people of the county can also work more to raise their income and fight inflation),” he said when asked about his old statements that the prices of fuel would fall if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

Ramdev, who landed in Karnal in a helicopter to attend a private program, also praised the work of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out