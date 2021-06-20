Yoga significantly reduces psychosomatic symptoms, severe arthritis: Study

As India gears up for International Yoga Day 2021, a research paper released by an expert at All India Institute of Medical Scienses (AIIMS) has highlighted the benefits of the ancient discipline practiced by the people of the country. Dr Rima Dada, Prof Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Department of Anatomy at AIIMS, has said in her research paper that yoga can be used as an adjunct therapy in the management of severe arthritis.

Dr Dada also made an observation that practicing yoga regularly can help in reducing the psychosomatic symptoms, pain perception, disability quotient, and help in improving joint flexibility, range of motion, posture, muscle strength and coordination.

The research paper titled 'Yoga impact on autoimmune arthritis' is based on a study Dr Dada conducted in collaboration with Dr Uma Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Rheumatology.

It states that yoga tackles both the articular and extra-articular symptoms and also decrease the severity of comorbid depression. The study reads that yoga improves clinical outcome in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and decreases systemic inflammation by its beneficial effects on the psycho-neuro-immune axis and normalisation of dysregulated transcripts.

"The most significant finding is that rheumatoid arthritis is a very severe progressive arthritis in which there are articular as well as extra-articular symptoms which involve the lung, the heart, the brain and the skin. Yoga can be used as an adjourned therapy in the management of severe arthritis because the factor which caused articular symptoms, inflammatory cytokine when you do yoga they decrease," Dr Dada told news agency ANI.

In a significant observation, the doctor found improvement in the mitochondrial integrity (after damage) by yoga.

"In addition to that, we found that various transcripts including expression of various genes which promoted immune homeostasis also increased and gene which was helping, which were the antioxidant gene expression went up," Dr Dada observed.

The finding stressed that yoga helps in decreasing stress hormones level and various factors which help in promoting neuroplasticity level increase.

Dr Dada further said that in addition to the Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), yoga can reduce the severity of the disease. It helps in the reestablishment of immunological tolerance.

(With inputs from ANI)