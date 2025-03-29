Yogi Adityanath govt bans sale of meat within 500 meters of religious places ahead of Navratri

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and a ban on the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places, ahead of commencement of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on the completion of eight years of the state government, in Lucknow, March 24, 2025. (PTI FILE )

According to a PTI report, special restrictions will be imposed for Ram Navami on April 6, when animal slaughter and the sale of meat will be completely banned.

Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary, urban development, department, has directed all the District Magistrates, Police Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners to immediately close the slaughterhouses and enforce the ban on meat sale near religious places, the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

Citing the orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has clarified that illegal animal slaughter and sale of meat near religious places will be completely prohibited.

To make this decision effective, district-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of district magistrates.

These will include officials from the police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Transport Department, Labour Department, Health Department and Food Safety Administration.

Under the provisions of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Act 2006 and 2011, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed the officials to take strict punitive action against the violators, the statement said.

The nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga will commence on Sunday (March 30).

Shiv Sena leader urges authorities to shut down non-veg shops ahead of Navratri

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam urged authorities in Mumbai to shut down roadside meat, fish, and mutton shops out of respect for religious sentiments.

After meeting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gunjalay of Zone 10, Nirupam stated that while restaurants can continue serving non-vegetarian food, open stalls should remain closed during the festival.

“From tomorrow, the holy festival of Navratri will start. A large number of Hindu devotees will observe fast and worship the goddess. In such a situation, Shawarma stalls are open on the roads in Mumbai, and non-veg is sold there. This is hurting Hindu sentiments,” ANi quoted Nirupam as saying.