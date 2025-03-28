Good governance happens when three pillars of democracy work together: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday advised youths to avoid shortcuts, take pride in heritage and cultivate strong leadership qualities. He also said good governance happens when the three pillars of democracy—legislature, executive and judiciary—work in harmony. The youth should serve the nation by contributing to the three pillars. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad Mahotsav in Lucknow on March 28. (Sourced)

“There was a trend in the country ‘hamari mange puri ho, chahe jo majboori ho’ (fulfil our demands, no matter what the compulsion is). However, people have seen the adverse consequences of it,” the CM said.

“States known for strong economy went bankrupt. Many cities in the country that were known for financial strength had to struggle for existence,” Yogi said while addressing the inaugural session of the state-level ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad Mahotsav’ organised at the legislative assembly here.

“If the Constitution of India gives us fundamental rights, it also speaks about our fundamental duties. The Constitution grants 140 crore citizens the right to vote without discrimination,” the CM added.

Advising the youth to cultivate strong leadership qualities, he said: “Leadership means having quality of leadership. Don’t be someone who walks the beaten track. There should be a better balance between success and failure.”

Emphasising the significance of the Constitution, he said on November 26, 1949, Dr BR Ambedkar presented its draft to the Constituent Assembly. In recognition of this historical event, PM Narendra Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to honour the visionaries who shaped our nation’s foundational document, Yogi said.

Organised by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, the Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad Mahotsav was first such event in U.P. legislative assembly that saw participation of 240 youths from 73 districts.

“There will be three winners from among you but take pride in the fact that you are 240 selected from among 25 crore people in state, hence all are good,” the CM said.

Elaborating on India’s parliamentary democracy, Yogi explained how its three pillars—legislature, executive, and judiciary—work harmoniously. He said, “The legislature formulates policies, the executive implements them and the judiciary interprets the laws. Together, they ensure good governance.”

“While the Constitution empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties. History has shown that nations focusing solely on rights without fulfilling their responsibilities face decline, whereas a strong commitment to duties paves the way for prosperity,” Yogi added.

“Earlier, Indian youth traveling abroad often struggled for recognition, but today, being an Indian—especially from Uttar Pradesh—is a matter of pride. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has instilled confidence in our heritage, with India’s influence growing worldwide. A testament to this is yoga, which has now been embraced by 193 countries, inspired by India’s ancient wisdom,” he said.

Drawing an example from legislative proceedings, the CM said, “Members who ask precise and concise questions often manage to challenge ministers effectively, while those who ramble on end up losing their train of thought.”

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana and legislative council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh also addressed the youth on the occasion. “The winners will go to Parliament in the first week of April,” said OSD and state liaison officer, higher education department, Manju Singh.