Yogi govt's 5 years in UP only a 'trailer': Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh saying it was just a “trailer” and the “real film” was yet to come.

Gadkari made the remark addressing a public meeting after flagging off BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Chandpur in Bijnor district.

"We are not just ending hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh, we are also going to end poverty, hunger and unemployment. The five years that you saw was a trailer. The real film is yet to start.

"Give chance to the double engine of the BJP government in the state once again and sit in peace and see how miracles will happen," the minister said, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

He claimed ‘Ram Rajya’ was started in the country in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The country is changing and so is UP. What Uttar Pradesh was before 2014 and what it is today," he said, asking people to compare.

Gadkari claimed more kilometers of roads were built in UP in the last five years than in last 50 years.

"Roads have been repaired under the BJP rule. National Highways are connecting one state to another. The journey which took three hours before takes one hour today," he said.