Yogi jabs UP mafia days after Atiq Ahmed's conviction: ‘Wet their pants when…’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said gangsters who earlier terrorised people with extortion threats and abductions were now wetting their pants after their sentencing by courts. Addressing a gathering after the 'bhoomi pujan' of a bottling plant in Gorakhpur, Adityanath asserted that Uttar Pradesh has no room for illegal activities as against under previous governments when goons and mafia used to openly threaten businessmen and kidnap them.

"When the court sentences them, their wet pants are becoming visible. People are seeing it. The mafia used to terrorise people, send extortion threats to industrialists, abduct businessmen. But today they are out of their wits (scared) and running for their lives," the chief minister said.

His remarks have come days after an MP/MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. That was Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases have been registered against him.

Referring to the peaceful situation in the state during Ram Navami festivities, Adityanath said, “This year, when riots were taking place in some states of the country during Ram Navami celebrations, there was absolute peace in Uttar Pradesh. Thirty-three lakh people visited Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and more than 1,000 processions were taken out on the occasion, but no untoward incident took place. Instead, Hindus and Muslims showered flowers on the processions.”

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in his home constituency after performing Bhoomi Poojan and laying the foundation stone of M/s Varun Beverages, a franchisee of multinational company PepsiCo. The bottling plant will be built at a cost of ₹1,071 crore at the industrial corridor being built near Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Sector 27 of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

“By the time this plant is ready, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will also be completed. Four-lane connectivity has been provided till Nepal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Till 2017 only two airports were fully functional and two partially functional in the state and today nine airports are functional whereas work is underway on 12 airports,” Adityanath added.

(With inputs from agencies)

