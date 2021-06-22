Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Yogi to lead BJP in 2022 UP polls, says AK Sharma
india news

Yogi to lead BJP in 2022 UP polls, says AK Sharma

“In the 2022 UP polls to be held under your and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stewardship, the BJP would win even more seats than before,” AK Sharma said in a letter to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.
By Manish Chandra Pandey
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Friday.(Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party will go into next year’s assembly elections with chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the helm of affairs, AK Sharma, the party’s newly-appointed vice president in Uttar Pradesh, said in a letter to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. The letter, sent on Sunday, was released to the media on Monday before the visiting BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and other leaders of the party’s core committee entered a meeting with Adityanath.

“In the 2022 UP polls to be held under your and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stewardship, the BJP would win even more seats than before,” Sharma, a retired IAS officer close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in the letter that is seen as an attempt to stamp out speculation about friction within the party on leadership issues.

Like when UP labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya spoke about fighting the 2022 elections under Adityanath’s leadership on Monday but added that the party leadership will decide on the chief minister after the election. BJP leaders rushed to explain that the minister was merely reiterating the formal procedure of newly-elected lawmakers selecting their leader after the elections.

AK Sharma letter also underscored PM Modi’s continuing popularity among people in the state. “In my view, people of UP love Modiji just as much as they did in 2013-14 and this great leader’s name and patronage is enough to win elections.”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP