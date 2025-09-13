Man behind Indian national's beheading in Texas now faces deportation

Yordanis Cobos Martinez, a 37-year-old man from Cuba, accused of killing an Indian national in Texas, is now facing deportation. Martinez, who was taken into custody by Dallas local authorities on a homicide charge, has been lodged for federal arrest and removal by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Yordanis Cobos Martinez has accused of mudering Indian origin man working as hotel manager after havin a fight over broken washing machine(X)

Homeland Security said that on 10 September, Martinez was arrested by local authorities of Dallas, Texas, at a motel for murder.

He was arrested for brutally murdering an Indian national employed as a hotel manager, named Chandra Nagamallaiah.

Why was Chandra Nagamallaiah killed?

Chandra Nagamallaiah reportedly asked Martinez not to use a broken washing machine, after which Martinez took out a machete and beheaded him in front of his wife and son.

The altercation reportedly occurred after Nagamallaiah asked a colleague for translation instead of directly talking to Martinez. This is said to have angered Martinez, who then chased down Nagamallaiah with a machete and beheaded him.

Homeland Security also said that the accused has a rap sheet with several crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking. They said that after the murder, Martinez kicked the head of the victim around 'like a soccer ball.’

The accused is presently being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Official blames accused's release

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin at the Homeland Security said that this gruesome murder could have been prevented if Martinez had not been released in the US by the Biden Administration.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released into our country by the Biden Administration, since Cuba would not take him back.”

Calling Martinez a 'vile monster', she said that he not only beheaded the man in front of his wife and child, but also proceeded to kick the victim's head on the ground.

“This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries,” she added. She also said that President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. “If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,” she said further.

According the Department of Homeland Security, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has a prior final order of removal to Cuba, was most recently detained by ICE at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre in Dallas.

He was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13 this year.